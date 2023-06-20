Submitted by John Hirschboeck

Newport in Bloom, a dedicated group of local volunteers, continues to transform the city into a vibrant floral paradise with its renowned hanging basket program.

Now in its 41st year, this signature summer project showcases 140 large and lush decorative baskets adorning prominent locations including Bellevue Avenue, Touro Street, Washington Square, and Long Wharf. In honor of upcoming Independence Day celebrations, small American flags have been planted in each of the baskets.

The flowering baskets are meticulously grown and nurtured, ensuring they remain resplendent throughout the summer months. The costs associated with purchasing the baskets and providing daily watering and care make this endeavor the most financially demanding of all Newport in Bloom’s programs.

Newport in Bloom member Paul Galluscio seen planting the miniature American flag

Former Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano expressed her pride in the program, stating, “I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘Where do you get those hanging baskets that are all over the city?’ I tell them that Newport in Bloom, consisting of citizen volunteers, pays for, and takes care of them. Our gratitude goes to the many volunteers from Newport in Bloom for their years of work in beautifying Newport.”

To sustain this beloved program, Newport in Bloom relies on the generous support of local citizens, and businesses. The baskets are skillfully hung before Memorial Day weekend, welcoming the summer season. To celebrate July 4th, miniature American flags have been planted in each basket.

To contribute to Newport in Bloom’s hanging basket program or learn more about their many other initiatives, please visit Newport in Bloom or contact Joan Jacobs at joanejacobs@gmail.com