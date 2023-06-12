The Newport Gulls remain undefeated to start the season as they were able to pick up an 8-2 win against the Vermont Mountaineers in Montpelier, VT on Sunday Night at Montpelier Recreation Field.

The game was scoreless through the first three innings as the Gulls stranded five baserunners and Adam Maher (University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth) limited the Mountaineers to just one hit and faced the minimum through the first nine batters.

In the fourth inning, the Mountaineers were able to strike first. A couple of batters after Evan Fox walked, Luke Cantwell singled to right field to bring home, Fox. After four innings of play, Vermont had a 1-0 lead over Newport.

The Mountaineers’ lead did not last long as the Gulls scored three runs in the fifth. After two straight singles by Aaron Downs (Mississippi State University) and Anthony Donofrio (Quinnipiac University), Downs scored on a passed ball. Then a few batters later, Slate Alford (Mississippi State University) singled to score Donofrio and Trent Farquhar (Michigan State University). After five innings, the Gulls led 3-1.

Newport added on to their lead in the sixth. After Jacob Burley (Brown University) walked and Downs was hit by a pitch, Dakota Jordan (Mississippi State University) later doubled to score them both. Jordan later scored on a throwing error by the Mountaineers. The Gulls led 6-1 after six innings.

In the eighth inning, Kolby Branch (University of Baylor) further extended the Gulls lead after he hit a two-run single to score Downs and Jordan.

The Mountaineers did not go away quietly as they scored one run in the eighth. However, that is all they would get as William Gibbs (Mississippi State University) finished the game and secured the win for the Gulls. With the win, Newport remains undefeated as they improved to 5-0 on the season.

Maher started the game and picked up his first win of the season after he went seven innings and allowed only one run. Wyatt Danilowicz (University of Louisville) came on in relief of Maher and pitched the eighth inning, giving up one run. Gibbs then finished the game in the ninth and did not allow a run.

The Gulls will return home on Monday, June 12th to take on the Mystic Schooners at historic Cardines Field. Gametime will be at 6:35 and all games are broadcasted live on the NECBL Broadcast Network.