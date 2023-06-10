Norwich, CT – The Newport Gulls combined to throw a one-hit shutout against the Mystic Schooners to win 3-0 and improve to 4-0 on the season in New England Collegiate Baseball League action on Saturday afternoon at Dodd Stadium.

The game was scoreless through three innings as both pitchers were able to work out of trouble by stranding four baserunners each.

The Gulls were able to break through in the fourth inning after Michael Anderson (University of Rhode Island) reached base on an error and Luke Beckstein (Northeastern University) singled. Ryan Proto (University of Massachusetts Lowell) then plated them with a two-run double to make the score 2-0 through four innings of play.

In the fifth, Newport extended their lead. Aaron Downs (Mississippi State University) led off the inning with a single and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Anderson. In the bottom of the inning, Caleb Leys (University of Maine) capped off his hitless outing by retiring the Schooners in order. Through five innings of play, the Gulls led 3-0.

The Schooners were hitless until the 8th inning when Addison Kopack singled to right field to break the hitless streak. Mystic, however, could not bring Kopack around to score and the Gulls still led, 3-0 after eight innings of play.

In the ninth, Santosh Gottam (University of Brown) was able to lock down the Schooners to pick up his second save of the season and secure the 3-0 win for the Gulls.

Leys started the game and did not allow a hit through five innings. He also added three strikeouts and picked up his first win of the season. Gottam followed Leys out of the bullpen and went the final four innings, allowing no runs and only one hit.

The Gulls will continue their two-game road trip on Sunday June 11th as they will travel to Montpelier, VT to take on the Vermont Mountaineers. Gametime will be at 6:30 and all games are broadcasted live on the NECBL Broadcast Network.