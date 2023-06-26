Meet your new best friend, Noah – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Noah is a two-year-old male mixed breed.

“This Noah, unlike the proverbial one who rode on an ark with all kinds of animals, loves his people so very much that he prefers to live in a people-y home and be showered with affection and doted on daily,” the Potter League for Animals shares on its website. “Noah can be a bit shy at first, but once he trusts you, he’ll love you forever and ever! He’s soft, muscle-y, and full of kisses. And just wait until you look into his positively dreamy eyes”!

To read more about Noah, visit www.potterleague.org.

To meet him, visit Potter League’s Animal Care and Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI.

Popular Right Now on What'sUpNewp