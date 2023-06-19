Meet your new best friend, Bodhi – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Bodhi is a male German Shepherd/mix.

“Bodhi is here to make all of our lives a tad more fun. This young man is active, silly and just plain nice to look at,” the Potter League for Animals shares on its website about Bodhi. “Bodhi is a wonderful, two-year-old shepherd-mix. He’s smart as a whip, and loves to show off for treats. Bodhi’s favorite thing? Other dogs!! Bodhi is a dogs’-dog, and we’re looking to place him with another active, silly, large and playful dog”!

Potter League continues, “Bodhi doesn’t mind playing with other silly, playful and sturdy kids, too. He loves his people and would fit in wonderfully in an active home. The only thing body requests: no cats, please! You should really come in to meet him to get the full Bodhi experience. To do this, please fill out an adopter profile at www.potterleague.org, and stop by the Adoption Center”!

For more information about this animal, call the Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276.

Start your day with What's Up Today, our free daily newsletter delivering headlines, weather, guides to what's up in Newport and Rhode Island, and more.

It's the best daily newsletter about Newport and Rhode Island. It's free.