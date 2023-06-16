Meet your new best friend, Neptune – this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Neptune is a four-year-old male domestic shorthair.

“Meet Neptune, a charming feline with an enchanting personality,” the Potter League for Animals shares on their website about Neptune. “At first, Neptune might appear reserved, needing a little time to feel comfortable in new surroundings. However, once he opens up, his playful side shines brightly. Whether it’s chasing toy mice or batting around a string toy, Neptune’s zest for life is infectious. With his endearing antics and irresistible charm, Neptune will surely bring endless joy and laughter to his forever home. If you are interested in adopting him, please fill out an adoption application and come to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him!”

For more information about this animal, call: Potter League for Animals at (401) 846-8276

