It’s a doubleheader today for WhatsUpNewp, with Newport Mayor Xay joining WUN for a videocast at 10 a.m. and General Treasurer James Diossa at 1.

The mayor joins us for his regular appearance the day after a council meeting, and now a day after City Manager Joe Nicholson announced his retirement after 37 years of service to the city.

“Since joining the city in 1988, Joe has been involved with almost ever major project that rebuilt Newport following the loss of the America’s Cup in 1983 and Navy’s withdrawal in the 1970s,” the mayor said. “Today, Newport is considered one of the best municipalities in New England, with much credit to Joe’s leadership.”

Nicholson, according to a press release from the city, is planning to retire in the fall. We’ll ask the mayor about the search process for Nicholson’s successor, and what that search will look like.

We’ll also want to get an update on the city’s budget, parking issues, whether the committee remains committed to the opera house restoration, the status of bridge realignment work, efforts at additional affordable housing, and more.

When we talk with the General Treasurer, we’ll want to know how well the state’s investments have faired in what has been a volatile market. We’ll also ask about the state retirement system’s unfunded liability, and whether the status of unfunded liability at the state’s 39 cities and towns.

We know the General Treasurer has been a strong advocate for financial literacy, and will want an update on his office’s effort to expand financial literacy in the schools and throughout the community.

And, we’ll ask Treasurer Diossa about his office’s legislative initiatives, including the Secure Choice Act, which is scheduled to be heard by the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday. That bill would create a state-administered Individual Retirement Account for private sector employees working in smaller businesses.