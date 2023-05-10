Sail Newport

You may not know it but this week (May 7 – 13, 2023) is National Travel and Tourism Week. According to the U.S. Travel Association, National Travel and Tourism Week is “an annual tradition to celebrate the U.S. travel community and travel’s essential role in stimulating economic growth, cultivating vibrant communities, creating quality job opportunities, inspiring new businesses and elevating the quality of life for Americans every day”.

Evan Smith, President of Discover Newport – the official convention and visitors bureau for Newport and Bristol Counties, will join What’sUpNewp at 12:30 pm today on a live virtual video conversation to chat about all things happening in local travel and tourism. Tune in live or watch/listen to the interview anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.

YouTube video

