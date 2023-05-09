Last week, several homes in Newport County were sold, ranging from a condominium to a single-family residence. The highest sale price was $5.75 million for an eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom single-family home located on Bellevue Avenue in Newport. The property boasts over 7,000 square feet and was originally listed for $5.85 million.

Newport

69 Connection Street, Newport: This four-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home boasts 1,384 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $675,000 and sold for $570,000.

17 Willow Street, Newport: This multi-family home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 1,684 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $999,000 and sold for $1 million.

4 Chartier Circle, Newport: This single-family home has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 5,000 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $5.95 million and sold for $5.5 million.

75 Pelham Street #A, Newport: This recently sold condominium offers one bedroom, one bathroom, and 828 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $499,000 and sold for $492,500.

30 Extension Street, Newport: This single-family home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,932 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $749,000 and sold for the same price.

31 Coddington #7, Newport: This recently sold condominium offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,256 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $1.599 million and sold for $1.7 million.

157 Harrison Avenue #7, Newport: This townhouse boasts two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 1,741 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $1.245 million and sold for $1.2 million.

437 Bellevue Avenue, Newport: This single-family home has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and 7,486 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $5.85 million and sold for $5.75 million.

Middletown

392 Forest Avenue, Middletown: This recently sold single-family home features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 1,544 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $695,000 and sold for the same price.

605 Fairway Drive, Middletown: This townhouse features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,007 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $409,000 and sold for the same price.

Portsmouth

18 Eyler Drive, Portsmouth: This recently sold single-family home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,267 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $750,000 and sold for $675,000.

129 Ethel Drive, Portsmouth: This single-family home offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,735 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $650,000 and sold for $750,000.

78 Randolph Way, Portsmouth: This recently sold single-family home boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,280 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $875,000 and sold for $900,000.

15 North Water Street, Portsmouth: This recently sold single-family home boasts two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 748 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $398,000 and sold for $375,000.

57 Franklin Terrace, Portsmouth: This single-family home boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,242 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $589,000 and sold for $630,000.

34 Sequoia Lane, Portsmouth: This recently sold single-family home offers three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 1,596 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $425,000 and sold for $430,000.

Jamestown

75 Blueberry Lane, Jamestown: This recently sold single-family home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms with 1,536 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $1.395 million and sold for $1.33 million.

5 Columbia Avenue, Jamestown: This single-family home boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,323 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $729,000 and sold for the same price.

10 Buoy Street, Jamestown: This single-family home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,600 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $599,000 and sold for $624,000.

42 Ocean Avenue, Jamestown: This single-family home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 3,192 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $1.195 million and sold for the same price.

60 Cole Street, Jamestown: This single-family home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 2,129 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $1.175 million and sold for $1.09 million.

53 Conanicus Avenue #3C, Jamestown: This recently sold condominium features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,518 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $975,000 and sold for $965,000.

62 Clinton Avenue, Jamestown: This single-family home has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,542 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $799,000 and sold for $705,000.

Tiverton

36 Brackett Avenue, Tiverton: This single-family home boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,770 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $349,900 and sold for $345,000.

225 Lt 300 Brayton Road, Tiverton: This single-family home offers three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 951 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $139,000 and sold for $115,000.

240 Kearns Avenue Avenue, Tiverton: This single-family home features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 2,625 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $569,000 and sold for $581,000.

1745 Eagleville Road, Tiverton: This single-family home has three bedrooms, one bathroom, and 1,040 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $249,900 and sold for $200,000.

974 East Road, Tiverton: This single-family home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 1,124 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $464,900 and sold for $465,000.

224 Brayton Road, Tiverton: This single-family home has two bedrooms, one bathroom, and 764 square feet of living space. The property was listed for $175,000 and sold for $155,000.

Little Compton

No transactions were recorded.

