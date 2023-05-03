The International Tennis Hall of Fame’s new exhibit, Transcending Tennis: 50 Years of the WTA is now on display in Newport, R.I. Celebrating 50 years of women’s professional tennis, Transcending Tennis joins Hit Me With Your Best Shot! as the second new exhibit on display at the ITHF this year.

Featuring a foreword by tennis commentator Mary Carillo and written accompaniment from longtime tennis journalist Cindy Shmerler, key moments from the WTA’s history are on display in Transcending Tennis.

Curated items from the ITHF’s collection on display include a signed poster and dollar bill by all members of the Original 9, a crystal trophy created by the WTA to commemorate equal prize money at all four Grand Slams, and equipment used by women’s tennis legends during historical moments on court. A corresponding timeline sets the development of women’s professional tennis against the backdrop of its times, from the struggles of the women’s rights movement to today’s champions.

“This exhibit provides a comprehensive look at women’s impact on the sport of tennis, as players, administrators, contributors, and artists, and we’re proud to showcase this history,” said Nicole Markham, the ITHF’s Curator of Collections. “We hope that our visitors appreciate the selection of the images chosen for the graphics, along with the featured artifacts that give a snapshot of the breadth of our museum’s collection.”

The addition of Transcending Tennis follows March’s debut of Hit Me With Your Best Shot!, a retrospective exhibit featuring the work of tennis photographer Carol Newsom. Hit Me With Your Best Shot! shares select images from Newsom’s archive that capture some of tennis’ most memorable moments, on and off court.

In 1980, Newsom made history, becoming the first woman granted credentials to photograph on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Throughout her award-winning career, Newsom documented both the women’s and men’s professional tennis circuits and events around the world.

Transcending Tennis and Hit Me With Your Best Shot! will be on display in Newport through the end of 2023.

ITHF Visitor Benefits for 2023

The International Tennis Hall of Fame museum is a Smithsonian Affiliate and one of only 1,100 institutions accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The collection features over 1,900 artifacts of tennis history on display and in digital interactions, providing a unique visitor experience for all ages. General admission tickets for adults are $20, with admission set at $17 for seniors (62+) and USTA members. Admission is free for kids age 12 and under.

The ITHF participates in the Blue Star Museums program and in Bank of America’s Museums on Us program. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, all active-duty military personnel and their families can visit the museum for free. Bank of America cardholders are granted free admission during the first full weekend of each month.

The museum is open to the public daily, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST. Visitors can purchase tickets in the Welcome Center, or plan their trip in advance by purchasing online at tennisfame.com/visit/hours-and-admission.

Source: International Tennis Hall Of Fame