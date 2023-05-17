The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of southern New England, excluding Cape Cod, Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard, and Block Island, which will be in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT today. The warning comes as a result of dangerous fire weather conditions expected in the region.

The affected area encompasses the entirety of southern New England, with strong winds and low humidity creating an environment conducive to the rapid spread of fires. Residents in Hartford, Tolland, Windham, and various counties in Massachusetts and Rhode Island should exercise extreme caution during this period.

According to meteorologists, northwest winds will be blowing at speeds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of up to 35 mph. These gusty winds, combined with relative humidity as low as 15-25 percent, pose a significant risk of fire outbreaks. The National Weather Service anticipates temperatures reaching the upper 50s to low 60s, further exacerbating the dry conditions.

The absence of lightning reduces the possibility of natural fire ignitions, but human activity must still be monitored to prevent any accidental fires. The combination of dry vegetation, gusty winds, and low humidity increases the potential for any fire that starts to spread rapidly and become challenging to extinguish.

Authorities are urging residents to take the necessary precautions to minimize the risk of fires. It is crucial to avoid activities that could ignite a fire, such as outdoor burning or discarding cigarette butts in dry areas. Additionally, residents are advised to report any signs of smoke or fire immediately to local emergency services.

Fire departments across the region are on high alert and have increased their staffing levels to respond promptly to any fire incidents. They are closely coordinating with other relevant agencies to ensure a swift and effective response.

The National Weather Service warns that these critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will develop shortly. Residents are encouraged to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and emergency notifications throughout the day.

As this Red Flag Warning remains in effect, everyone in southern New England is advised to prioritize fire safety and remain vigilant. By taking necessary precautions and reporting any potential fire hazards, residents can help prevent the spread of fires and ensure the safety of their communities.

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 311 AM EDT Wed May 17 2023 CTZ002>004-MAZ002>021-026-RIZ001>007-180000- /O.CON.KBOX.FW.W.0005.230517T1200Z-230518T0000Z/ Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA- Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA- Western Essex MA-Eastern Essex MA-Western Hampshire MA- Western Hampden MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA- Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA- Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA- Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Southern Bristol MA- Southern Plymouth MA-Northern Middlesex MA- Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI- Eastern Kent RI-Bristol RI-Washington RI-Newport RI- 311 AM EDT Wed May 17 2023 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN NEW ENGLAND EXCLUDING BLOCK ISLAND, CAPE COD, NANTUCKET, AND MARTHA`S VINEYARD... The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of southern New England excluding Block Island, Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha`s Vineyard, which is in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...all of southern New England excluding Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha`s Vineyard. * TIMING...8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15-25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to the low 60s. * LIGHTNING...None. * IMPACTS...Very dry conditions and gusty winds will result in potentially critical fire weather conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. Any fires that start may spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish.