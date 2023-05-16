The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust is now accepting preorders for their special edition Rose Island Lighthouse license plates.

In a new way to support the activities of The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust, pre-order forms are now live for patrons to purchase charity license plates. The Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust–a 501c3 non-profit organization that works to preserve the historic and environmental integrity of Rose Island and maintain and operate the lighthouse for public access–is offering this opportunity open to any person who has a passenger car registered in Rhode Island. The plates, which contain imagery of the Rose Island Lighthouse and Newport Pell Bridge, require an initial order of 600 before the DMV will produce the plates.

The sail numbers – 18 and 70 – on the Shields sailboats in the foreground of the lighthouse represent the year the light was first lit in the lighthouse, 1870. The lighthouse itself sits on the southwest bastion of Fort Hamilton, a U.S. fortification dating to the late 1700’s.

“Thank you to our local delegation in the RI State House, particularly Senator Dawn Euer and Representative Lauren Carson for their efforts in passing the enabling legislation that authorized the creation of these new plates.”, said Sean O’Connor, executive director of the Trust.

The form to preorder your plate—along with a Frequently Asked Questions sheet—can be accessed online on the Rose Island website at tinyurl.com/roseislandplate

About Rose Island Lighthouse & Fort Hamilton Trust (RILFH Trust)

RILFH Trust has been incorporated as a non-profit based in Newport, RI since the mid-1980’s when the community first came together to restore the lighthouse on Rose Island and preserve the land and historic structures there. 2023 is the 30th anniversary of the re-lighting of the light on Rose Island. Find out more about our work at roseisland.org and connect with us on social media @roseislandnewport on Instagram and Facebook.com/roseisland.lighthouse