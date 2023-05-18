The PPL Foundation announced today it is awarding another $200,000 in funding to support 22 nonprofit organizations working to improve the lives and well-being of individuals throughout the Ocean State.

PPL Foundation was established by PPL Corporation, Rhode Island Energy’s parent company, in 2012 to support programs that improve lives in areas served by PPL’s utilities. Since 2015, the independent, non-profit foundation has awarded more than $20 million to nonprofit organizations.

The Empowering Communities grants program is funded by the PPL Foundation to help organizations fulfill their missions across all the communities served by Rhode Island Energy. The program supports organizations focused on education; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and sustainable communities. This past December, PPL Foundation announced it had awarded more than $500,000 to 29 nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island through its Empowering Communities program.

The Foundation’s latest investments support initiatives such as tutoring and mentoring programs for underserved students, literacy programs, various STEM education programs, innovative and affordable housing programs, and environmental conservation and climate change initiatives that inspire the next generation of stewards.

“The PPL Foundation has a great history of supporting the organizations that help our communities and customers thrive, and I’m thrilled to see them adding to that tradition in Rhode Island,” said Dave Bonenberger, president of Rhode Island Energy. “This grant program is one of multiple initiatives we have underway to show our continued commitment to this state, and we look forward to seeing what these organizations achieve with our support.”

“We’re proud to support nonprofit partners across the state who are expanding educational opportunities for today’s students and advancing strong, sustainable and inclusive communities,” said Ryan Hill, president of PPL Foundation. “Collectively, the organizations receiving grants are finding unique ways to meet these objectives and to make a positive impact on Rhode Islanders’ lives.”

The Spring 2023 PPL Foundation Empowering Communities Grant recipients are:



Books are Wings

Comprehensive Community Action

Connecting for Children & Families

DownCity Design

Eastern RI Conservation District

FirstWorks

Girls on the Run

Higher Ground International

IN-SIGHT

Justice Assistance

Leadership Rhode Island

Little Compton Food Bank

Newport Tree Conservancy

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

Onward We Learn

Project Green Schools

Providence After School Alliance

Providence Resilience Partnership

RI Women in the Trades

South County Habitat for Humanity

University of RI Foundation

Woonasquatucket Rivershed Water Council

This is the second round of grants awarded to Rhode Island organizations in the past year, since Rhode Island Energy took over as the state’s leading energy provider in May 2022. The next round of grants will be awarded in the Fall of 2023 with the Foundation accepting applications again this August. To learn more, click here.



About the PPL Foundation

Through strategic partnerships, the PPL Foundation supports nonprofit organizations that are engaged in innovative and groundbreaking work to create vibrant, sustainable communities; advance diversity, equity, and inclusion; and support children’s success from cradle to career in both Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. To learn more, visit pplcares.com.