Gallery Sitka’s latest exhibition, “Pattern Play” opens with a reception on Saturday, May 27, 2-4 pm at Gallery Sitka’s Newport location on the corner of Spring and Franklin Streets. “Pattern Play” is a group showing by the National Association of Women Artists’ Massachusetts chapter.

The exhibit features 14 artists with 25 pieces of artwork. Mediums include oil paint, acrylic, ink, watercolor, wood sculpture, and digital image capture. Many of the participating artists will be in attendance for the gallery reception; the exhibition will be shown through June 21, with gallery hours Thursday through Sunday, and after June 12, daily 11-5.

Gallery Sitka owner, Tamar Russell Brown notes, “As a woman-owned and operated gallery (nine years running), we are very excited by our first show with the National Association of Women Artists. Thought-provoking, eye-catching, and colorful, the works in this exhibition explore concepts of gender and identity and what it means to be a female artist in the 21st century.”

Curator Jennifer Jean Okumura describes the show, “A kaleidoscope of patterns awaits as the power of color transforms a piece of art. Art is defined by patterns from the artist’s preparation to execution to the rhythm and rhyme in a piece. “Pattern Play” inspires and is carefully connected and enjoyed with the eye-catching threads around us to form these 2D and 3D small works.”

Participating artists

Joan Appel, Michele Champion, Janice Charles, Katherine Coakley, Carin Doben, Karen Fitzgerald, Christine Frisbee, Lisa Goren, Anne Harney, Jill Law, Carmela Martin, Maidy Morhous, Jennifer Jean Okumura, Susan Scavo Gallagher, Neva Setlow

At a Glance

WHAT: “Pattern Play” Art Opening and Reception at Gallery Sitka

WHEN: Opening Reception: Saturday, May 27, 2-4 PM; Show through June 21

Gallery hours: Thurs/Fri 11-3; Sat/Sun 11-5, from June 12, daily 11-5

WHERE: 227 Spring St. Newport, RI (corner of Franklin St.)

INFO: Open to all, free admission, GallerySitka.com

National Association of Women Artists, Inc.

Founded in 1889, the mission of the National Association of Women Artists, Inc. (NAWA) is to foster and promote awareness of, and interest in, visual art created by women in the United States. The Association promotes culture and education in the visual arts through exhibitions of its members’ works, educational programs, scholarships, awards, its historical archive and other appropriate means. While encouraging contemporary and emerging artists, the Association honors and continues the long and important contribution of women to the history of American culture and art. Well-known early members included Rosa Bonheur, Mary Cassatt, Suzanne Valadon, and Cecelia Beaux. Later, membership rosters included Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, Anna Hyatt Huntington, Louise Nevelson, Cleo Hartwig, Malvina Hoffman, Minna Citron, Nell Blaine, Alice Neel, Jane Peterson, Theresa Bernstein, and Dorothy Dehner. https://nawama.org/

About Gallery Sitka

Gallery Sitka™ is a woman-owned and operated art entity with galleries in Newport, RI; Shirley, MA; Saratoga, NY (by appointment); and additional periodic pop-ups around the Northeast. With a focus on abstract art, Gallery Sitka represents the work of more than twenty painters, sculptors, encaustic artists, as well as jewelry designers from New England, New York, Brasil, France and Italy. The Gallery is committed to local art and the creative economy. Gallery Sitka opened in 2014 and has been featured in publications such as Art New England, NorthCentral Mass.com, Harvard General Store, ChooseNorthCentral.com, among others. gallerysitka.com.