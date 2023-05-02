Zalman David Newman, of Chandler, AZ, formerly of Newport, RI passed away April 28, 2023.

Born June 21, 1926 in Newport, son of the late Benjamin and Ida (Friedman) Newman. Zal attended Newport public schools and upon reaching the age of 18 in 1944, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy. After his discharge he enrolled in Brown University from which he graduated in 1950. Zal attended Boston University School of Law and upon passing the RI Bar exam he became a member of the firm then known as Burdick, Corcoran & Peckham, now known as Corcoran, Peckham & Hayes. He remained with the firm until 1960 when he opened his own practice at 7 Broadway in Newport. Zal practiced there for almost 50 years. In addition, he is a former Probate Judge of the City of Newport.

Shortly after retiring he moved to Scottsdale, AZ where he became a legal resident. During the sweltering summer months in Arizona, he would return to Newport to visit family and friends. In October he would return to Scottsdale to spend the rest of the year. He was a member of Touro Synagogue where he also served as President. Zal was a member of the Rhode Island Bar Association for many years and was admitted to practice in all state courts, the federal district court, and the Court of Appeals.

He was a member of the Newport Lions Club, the Naval War College Foundation, and a member of the Board of Governors of Newport Hospital. He enjoyed playing the violin in local and college orchestras, going to the beach in summertime, sightseeing and traveling.

Zal was predeceased by Barbara O. Epstein, his companion of 32 years. He leaves behind 2 nieces, and 2 nephews.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Touro Synagogue Foundation, 85 Touro Street, Newport, RI 02840.

Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County.