105 years old, died peacefully at Heatherwood RHCC in Newport, where she had lived since

2012.

She was born in Providence to Frederick and Clara Allen Bradbury, and was married to Philip Maguire, who predeceased her. She is survived by her two daughters, Judith Maguire of N. Kingstown RI and Patricia Messenger of Montana.

With gratitude to the staff at Heatherwood, the Volunteer Guardian Program of RI, and Athena Hospice for their care and service.