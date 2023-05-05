For the third year, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (MLK Community Center) is kicking off a favorite summer event, Live from the Loading Dock.

Live from the Loading Dock is an outdoor summer outdoor concert series that invites the community to enjoy a free concert showcasing local artists. Food – like hamburgers or sandwiches – is provided free of charge. For the last two years, guests would gather in front of the Center to enjoy the performances from the Loading Dock “stage”.

“The concerts have become really popular. We’ve seen over 100 people attending each event so we knew we wanted to continue offering Live from the Loading Dock concerts. The only problem was – because of our construction project, we don’t have a Loading Dock right now.” said Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director .“Our goal is to bring the community together and provide positive experiences for those who may not get otherwise have them. We needed to find a place for the concerts while staying true to the original venue, our loading dock.”

The idea to move the concerts to the basketball courts behind the center came soon after. The courts and playground behind the MLK are owned by the City of Newport. The space is large enough to stage artists and seat guests, as well as just steps from the original venue.

“We thank the City for granting us a license to hold five concerts on the courts behind the Center. And, like everything at the MLK, nothing happens without people in the community supporting us. We’re so grateful to our benefactor for sponsoring the entire series again this year,” Hole Strout continued.

Live from the Loading Dock Courtside will begin on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 with a showstopping performance by local favorites Chelley Knight and CBD. Performances begin at 4:30pm at the basketball courts behind the center. There will be signs guiding guests who have trouble finding the new venue. Food will be provided free of charge. Guests are asked to bring their own beach or camp chairs. In the case of inclement weather, the concerts will be moved inside to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Marlborough Street. To stay up-to-date, follow the Center’s Facebook and Instagram accounts at @newportmlk.

Live from the Loading Dock Courtside dates and acts are as follows:

(All events will take place on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.)

May 10, 2023: Chelley Knight and CBD

June 14, 2023: Kera Washington and Kalfou feat. Becky Bass

July 19, 2023: Newport Classical

August 9, 2023: Aquijón Norteño