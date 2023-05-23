Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 28 Meadow Lane in Little Compton, Rhode Island for $2,195,000.
Cherry Arnold of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers and also facilitated the transaction for the buyers, according to a press release from Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.
“Built in 1997, this beautifully designed, Dennis Talbot-built home features high-end craftsmanship and finishes throughout, including custom oversized windows, a large living room with artisan fieldstone fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen with soapstone counters,” Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty says about the property.
According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest priced sale in Little Compton this year.
“This very special home in a very special location is one of the most beautiful properties I’ve had the pleasure of representing in Little Compton,” says Cherry Arnold in a statement.
Ryan Belmore
Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. He has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.
He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the boards of Fort Adams Trust, Lucy's Hearth, and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.
He is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.
In 2020, he was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Born and raised in Rhode Island, he spent 39 years living in Rhode Island - calling Newport home for more than a decade. He recently moved to Alexandria, Virginia, with his wife and two rescue dogs to support his wife's career. He still considers Newport, Rhode Island home, and visits every month.
Contact Ryan at Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or 401-662-1653.