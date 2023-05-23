Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 28 Meadow Lane in Little Compton, Rhode Island for $2,195,000.

Cherry Arnold of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers and also facilitated the transaction for the buyers, according to a press release from Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Built in 1997, this beautifully designed, Dennis Talbot-built home features high-end craftsmanship and finishes throughout, including custom oversized windows, a large living room with artisan fieldstone fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen with soapstone counters,” Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty says about the property.

28 Meadow Lane. Photo provided by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest priced sale in Little Compton this year.

“This very special home in a very special location is one of the most beautiful properties I’ve had the pleasure of representing in Little Compton,” says Cherry Arnold in a statement.