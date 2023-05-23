Deputy Majority Whip Ackerman (D-Dist. 45, Cumberland, Lincoln) welcomed Tyler Kolek and his family to the State House Thursday to present him with a citation and introduce a resolution in his honor.

Kolek, who grew up in Cumberland and starred on the Cumberland High School basketball team, led Marquette University to a championship victory in the NCAA Big East tournament and was named the conference’s Player of the Year and the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“I am so excited to welcome Tyler Kolek to the State House. Those of us who watched him grow up are not surprised by his tremendous success. He is an impressive young man, on and off the court, and the pride of the entire town of Cumberland.”