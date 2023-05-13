A friendly audience welcomed the Cary Morin Duo to the Jamestown Arts Center on May 12 for a night of great music. The duo, Morin on guitar/vocals, and his life partner, Celeste Di Iorio on vocals, played songs from Morin’s catalog along with a couple of popular covers.

The Friday evening show was part of the Indigenous Music Festival produced by area arts organization Newport Live. The series continues Saturday with Raye Zaragoza appearing at the Newport Classical Recital Hall. Tickets are available here.

WUN Contributor Jack Casey shares some photos of the evening below.

Jack Casey

Jack Casey has always loved music. Whether listening, playing solo or with friends these experiences over the decades have informed his photography. The passion to photographically preserve the pinnacle moment of a musicians’ performance is what fuels him. He has shot a diverse range of thousands of world class artists, dating back to the early 70s. Casey has photographed the Newport Festivals, the Philadelphia Folk Festival and New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festivals. It’s not uncommon to see him shooting at many local theaters, clubs and performance venues.

Casey’s work has appeared on CD covers and in publications, physical and online media as well as being included by Joan Baez in the book, Musicians As Artists. After being retired for a decade from a career in social work, Casey is working on a photo-story book reflecting upon his life on the stage, backstage and in the photo pit.