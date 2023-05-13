A friendly audience welcomed the Cary Morin Duo to the Jamestown Arts Center on May 12 for a night of great music. The duo, Morin on guitar/vocals, and his life partner, Celeste Di Iorio on vocals, played songs from Morin’s catalog along with a couple of popular covers.

The Friday evening show was part of the Indigenous Music Festival produced by area arts organization Newport Live. The series continues Saturday with Raye Zaragoza appearing at the Newport Classical Recital Hall. Tickets are available here.

WUN Contributor Jack Casey shares some photos of the evening below.

