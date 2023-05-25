The City of Newport is gearing up for its annual Fourth of July fireworks celebration and is once again turning to the community to help light up Newport Harbor.

“Every year, thousands of locals and visitors alike flock to downtown Newport to take in the City’s annual Fourth of July fireworks display,” the City of Newport says in a press release. “This year, with the travel industry expecting an especially busy holiday weekend, the City is asking all to get involved in the celebration by donating to the City’s Fireworks Fund”.

The City of Newport says that all donors – no matter the amount – will be recognized by the City both online and in print.

Originally organized by a small but dedicated group of volunteers, the City says that Newport’s annual fireworks display has always been a community-wide effort. Since 2006, when the City administration first began putting on the display, community support has remained a key ingredient in helping to fund the cost of the display and ensure an exciting experience for the scores of residents and visitors who line the harbor from Goat Island to King Park.

Weather permitting, this year’s display is scheduled to light up the harbor beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4th, with a rain date slated for Wednesday, July 5th.

If you’re interested in making a donation to this year’s fireworks display, please make your donation check payable to the “City of Newport” with a notation of “Fireworks Fund” on the memo line, and mail it to the attention of the Mayor’s Office, 43 Broadway, Newport, R.I. 02840.

More information about the City’s fireworks display can also be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/ Fireworks .