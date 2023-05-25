UPDATE: Due to illness the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be unable to perform on Friday. Boston’s own Dropkick Murphys have been added to the schedule.

A Memorial Day Weekend tradition returns to Boston this weekend when Boston Calling pays a visit to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston beginning Friday, May 26. With headliners like Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette, delicious food, one-of-a-kind drinks, the iconic Ferris wheel, and overall good vibes, the festival has something for everyone. Limited tickets are available here.

If you’re going, be sure to arrive early and check out some of the rising stars playing the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage. Festival organizers make a concerted effort to present emerging talent in addition to superstars like Paramore, Niall Horan, and The National. The festival also champions New England artists, featuring 20 acts with local ties performing on both the festival’s small and main stages throughout the weekend.

Those artists, representing various genres, include the Q-Tip Bandits, GA-20, Juice, Alisa Amador, Mint Green, Ali McGuirk, Coral Moons, Brandie Blaze, Couch, Little Fuss, Najee Janey and more. They’ll play on various stages throughout the weekens so check the official festival app for updates.

Check out some of those artists in the videos below: