Newport Hospital President Crista Durand is among the individuals named to Becker’s Hospital Review 2023 list of “Women hospital presidents and CEOs to know”.

The 177 presidents and CEOs featured on this list are responsible for growing their hospitals, fostering positive workforce cultures, expanding services and facilities, increasing provider and patient satisfaction levels, and more.

This list honors female hospital executives for their dedication to bettering their hospitals for patients and providers alike. Becker’s Healthcare is excited to feature the accomplishments of these phenomenal leaders, who are crucial to the successes of their respective organizations.

In their profile of Durand, Becker’s stated:

“Ms. Durand takes ownership of Newport Hospital’s strategic, financial, clinical and operational functions. Under her leadership, the hospital is able to recruit leading physicians, meet community health needs and deliver quality care. Ms. Durand’s career has centered on planning, strategy and execution, skills that assist the hospital in achieving positive financial margins and exceptional care delivery. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.”

Crista Durand was appointed President of Newport Hospital in 2014. She holds a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island and a master’s in business administration from Nichols College in Dudley, Massachusetts. Durand is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

The Becker’s Hospital Review editorial team accepted nominations for this list and curated it to highlight the great work of female presidents and CEOs from hospitals across the nation.

The full list features individual proﬁles of all presidents and CEOs on the list and can be read here.