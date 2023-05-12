Rising international artistic phenom Saša Spačal has secured a grant from the Slovenian government to travel to the US to discuss her art practice and her artwork at the Jamestown Arts Center on May 25 at 6pm. Ms. Spačal’s artwork Transversal is a Loop: Cricket Farm (pictured) is on display at the current A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall exhibit.

Maureen Coleman, JAC Executive Director offers, “The JAC worked to petition the Slovenian government and to secure funding so artist Saša Spačal can travel from Slovenia to speak about her art practice—and about her magnificent artwork, Transversal is a Loop: Cricket Farm. Saša is a trailblazer in the international art scene and has twice won prestigious competitive international media arts awards from Ars Electronica, among numerous other international awards. We’re honored to host her, and exhibit her extraordinary artwork, in the A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall exhibition.”

“Transversal is a Loop: Cricket Farm is a key piece of the exhibition,” according to curator, Lara Pan. “Since international shipping costs were exorbitant, the artwork was reproduced in totality at the Jamestown Arts Center with Sasa’s specifications and schematics.”

Ms. Pan explains, “All this was done on-site with JAC resources. The JAC staff and crew used 3-D printing, photo printing, carpentry, and of course, secured live crickets which are an integral part of the artwork.”

Saša Spačal researches how signals such as the sound of chirping crickets, the vibrations of mushrooms, the smell of forest after rain help us in mapping our position in networks and to become aware of the multiplicity of feedback loops through which interspecies communication is enacted.

Saša Spačal offers, “Complexity of the biotechnological environment we are part of is difficult to comprehend. Understanding art as an endless exercise in perception can help us not only to understand but also to feel, experience, and collaborate in the entangled networks that sustain us. Non-human actors such as bacteria, fungi, and plants can teach us about diverse ways of connecting, not as our opposite, but as part of us and as collaborators in planetary biogeochemical processes. Perhaps in times of anthropogenic crisis, it would be wise to ask how empathic practices of caring collaboration can be developed through the models, devices, theories, cartographies and stories we create. I very much look forward to discussing these ideas and Transversal is a Loop: Cricket Farm at the JAC.”

More on Saša Spačal and her work is available here: https://www.agapea.si/en/

JAC Talk is a regular program hosted by the JAC to bring together artists and creative minds to share their stories with the Jamestown community and beyond. Tickets are $10, JAC members/seniors/students are $8 and available here.

At a Glance:

WHAT: JAC Talk: Saša Spačal

WHEN: Thursday, May 25, 6 pm

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown

TICKETS: $10, JAC members/seniors/students $8 Tickets

