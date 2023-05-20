Although a bit dampened by rain today, visitors were not deterred from visiting The Ocean Live Park from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and beyond.

Many guests enjoyed the One Blue Voice Immersive Experience, presented by 11th Hour Racing. The show takes visitors on a journey under the sea to discover what can be done to protect it and meet some of its unsung heroes.

Tomorrow is expected to be an epic last day for the only North American Stopover of the around-the-world sailboat race. The One Blue Voice Immersive Experience, presented by 11th Hour Racing will again be open as will the entire race village from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Also open will be the Exploration Zone, presented by BankNewport with over two dozen interactive and exhibits on sailing and ocean heath.

Sail Newport’s Try Sailing! will also be offered between 10 a.m. and Noon and for all ages. An experienced skipper takes guests on short sails from the Sail Newport Main Building at 72 Fort Adams Drive.

The weather is expected to improve substantially tomorrow for the many exhibits, food, music, cocktail cafes, entertainment, and the Dockout Show starting at Noon by the race boats. The Bon voyage ceremony will include:

The sailors’ parade

Blessing of the fleet

Interviews

Live Narration

The Mayor’s handoff to Aarhus, Denmark

Final goodbyes before the boats head to the race course.

All of the race boats will be on the water by 1 p.m. for a 2:10 p.m. official start. The course will encompass the rescheduled In-Port Race postponed due to today’s severe weather.

Fort Adams is still the best vantage point to watch the on-the-water action of the Leg 5 start. However, boaters are asked to check the Marine Spectator Advisory for the safety and efficiency of tomorrow’s Leg Start.

Admission is free to all. Parking is $25 for all day.

Continue to monitor the website for any announcements.