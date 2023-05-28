FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jozy Altidore scored the equalizer late in the second half to help the New England Revolution earn a 3-3 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Chicago (3-4-7) jumped out to an early lead when Georgios Koutsias took a pass from Xherdan Shaqiri in the 10th minute and scored his second goal of the season.

The Fire upped their advantage to 2-0 on an own-goal by New England’s Andrew Farrell in the 22nd minute.

The Revolution (7-3-4) cut their deficit in half when 18-year-old Noel Buck took a pass from Bobby Wood in the 38th minute and scored for a second time this season. Wood found the net two minutes later to knot the score at 2-2 at halftime. Christian Makoun and Emmanuel Boateng assisted on Wood’s fourth goal of the season.

The Fire moved back in front in the 79th minute on a netter by Maren Haile-Selassie. Kei Kamara notched an assist on Haile-Selassie’s third goal this season.

Altidore tied the match four minutes later — taking passes from Dave Romney and Carles Gil to score his first goal of the campaign.

New England extended its unbeaten streak against the Fire to nine in a row, but six having ended in draws, including the last four in a row.

The Revolution snapped a three-match losing streak in all competitions after losing just once in its previous 14 match-ups.

Chris Brady saved three shots for Chicago. Djordje Petrovic had one save for New England.

Chicago travels to play Toronto on Wednesday. New England hits the road to play Atlanta United on Wednesday.

____

