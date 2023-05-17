Meet your new best friend, Cookie Monster – this week’s Adoptable Dog The Week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Cookie Monster (a.k.a. Derby) is a 3-year-old male mixed breed.

“Derby is a loving boy, and he loves to start off any interaction with a hug,” the Potter League shares on its website. “He reeeeeally loves his people, so he’ll keep an tender eye on you and hang by your side as long as you let him. When it’s play time, he loves a game of fetch. He likes to meet and play with other dogs, too. To read more about Derby, visit www.potterleague.org, or come on in to our Animal Care and Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI to meet him”!

