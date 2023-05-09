Meet your new best friend – Mittens B, this week’s adoptable cat of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Mittens B is an 8-year-old male domestic shorthair.

Here’s what Potter League for Animals has to share about Mittens B on their website;

Meet Mittens B, a charming cat looking for his forever home! Mittens B is a distinguished gentleman who enjoys lounging in the sun and receiving pets and scratches from his favorite humans. He’s a mellow guy who prefers a calm and quiet environment, making him a perfect fit for a home with adults who can provide him with all the attention he deserves. Mittens B would do best as the only cat in the household, where he can be the center of attention and show off his loving personality. If you’re looking for a furry companion to spend your days with, Mittens B might just be the perfect match for you! To adopt him, please fill out an adoption application and come to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him!

For more information on Mitten B, click here.

