This year’s Newport Flower Show will take visitors on a colorful and beautiful voyage through the floral world, all within the spectacular rooms, terrace and lawn of Marble House.

Tickets are now on sale for the 27th annual Newport Flower Show, to be held June 23, 24 and 25, 2023.

For the first time in a quarter century, the Flower Show will be held at Marble House (1892), a Newport jewel inspired by the Petit Trianon of Versailles. The show’s usual location, Rosecliff, is undergoing several important restoration projects and will remain closed to the public until September.

The Opening Night Reception – the event that kicks off the Newport summer season – will be held Friday evening, June 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. Guests will mingle on the oceanside back lawn of Marble House while enjoying cocktails, cuisine from a variety of stations, live music and a lifestyle marketplace for shopping.

This year’s Flower Show takes its name and inspiration from “The Grand Tour,” the Gilded Age tradition of an extended voyage to immerse oneself in the art and culture of Europe. This theme will be reflected in the entries for the Creative Mixed Planters class, which will interpret such iconic destinations as Versailles, the Alps and Venice; and Botanical Arts, where artists create beautiful, intricate objects and jewelry from dried plant materials.

“Holding the Newport Flower Show in a different location will be both challenging and exciting,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, which organizes the show. “It creates many new possibilities. This is the reason for ‘The Grand Tour’ theme, and this Flower Show will be a favorite destination as we head into the summer season.”

Bartlett Tree Experts returns once again as the Presenting Sponsor of The Newport Flower Show. Event Sponsors include Atria Senior Living, Ala von Auersperg, BankNewport, Coca-Cola, R.P. Marzilli Landscape Professionals, National Trust Insurance Services LLC, Proven Winners and Taste Design Inc.

Daytime tickets for The Newport Flower Show will be for a specific date and time slot, either 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 3 p.m. VIP early admission at 8 a.m. is also available. Parking is free in the Preservation Society lot across Bellevue Avenue from Marble House.