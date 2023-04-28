Our weekly column “Six Picks Music” features quite the mix of shows this weekend from tribute shows to rock legends to rising singer-songwriters. Check out some of the best in local music below.

Friday: It’s never a bad time to Get the Led Out at The Vets when the Philadelphia based Led Zeppelin tribute band stops by the Providence venue. Hear all your favorites in “a celebration of the mighty Zep” Friday night beginning at 8PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Irish folksinger Lisa O’Neill, playing the Colony House in Newport, has been heralded as a leader in the next generation of singer-songwriters. Her style is edgy, singular an exciting – don’t miss this one! Learn more about O’Neill in our preview here. Click here for tickets and further details.

Saturday: Head to The Parlour in Providence for an extra special show with rock legend Richard Lloyd of the band Television. Hear out some cool tunes from a band that influenced numerous alternative (and mainstream) rock acts since the 1970s. The Sorry Boys and Steve Delmonico open at 6PM. Click here for details.

Saturday: Music legend Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a few of his friends (look up the lineup) in Los Angeles this weekend. Locally, bring your friends (a way better lineup) to a Willie Nelson tribute show at the Newport Playhouse presented by Boston-based singer-songwriter Matt York. Learn more about the show in our interview here. Click here for tickets and further details.

Saturday: One of the more popular bands on the regional coffeehouse circuit, The Kennedys play the Stone Soup Coffeehouse at the Music Mansion in Providence Saturday night. Pete and Maura Kennedy have been making inspiring music with great vocals and fine musicianship for over 30 years. Click here for details.

Sunday: The Rhode Island Bluegrass Hall of Fame inducts its newest members Amy Orlomoski and the Neon Valley Boys Sunday at the Coventry West Greenwich Elks Lodge. Also on the schedule, the inaugural induction of thePioneers of Bluegrass class including Gert Hall, Al Hawkes, Randy Hawkins, and the Lilly Brothers. A jam session will follow. Click here for details.