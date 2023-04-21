There’s a little bit of everything this week in live, local music. Check out our weekly round-up of some of the best local shows in “Six Picks Music.”

All Weekend: Askew in Providence celebrates its 5th anniversary this weekend with a slew of great shows. It all starts Friday with a double bill from Neutral Nation and Men of Great Courage, two bands enshrined in the RI Music Hall of Fame. On Saturday, head back to the venue for the reggae/ska stylings of The Agents. And Sunday, check out Grateful Dead cover band Violin River. Click here for all the details.

Friday: The Greenwich Odeum is keeping it local Friday hosting a show with a pair of rising singer-songwriters. Headliner Will Evans, whose band Barefoot Truth has amassed over 50 million streams, has certainly made a name for himself locally and beyond. Kara McKee, RI’s first daughter and recent contestant on NBC’s The Voice, is working on her first album expected out this summer. Click here for details.

Friday: Miss those 80’s R&B vibes? Get ready to party down at the AMP in Providence tonight when the New Edition Legacy Tour hits the downtown arena. The show also includes special guests Keith Sweat, Guy, and special guest Tank. Click here for details.

Friday: Pawtucket-based singer-songwriter and producer of the River Bend East Songwriter’s Festival J. Michael Graham is hosting a CD release party at Foolproof Brewing to celebrate his new album Live From Little Rhody. Christian Caldarone and Annie Jaehnig of High Planes open at 6:30PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Bay Swing, a local jazz ensemble blending a mix of gypsy jazz and American swing, play the archive book and snackery in Warren. The band’s repertoire includes Parisian jazz in the style of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli, Bossa Nova and Blues. Click here for details.

Saturday: We learned singer-songwriter Joan Osborne has been busy lately ahead of her show at the Greenwich Odeum in our interview earlier this week here. Check out a cool show with new songs, covers, and classics from the singer who still wonders “(What if God was) One of Us?” Click here for details.

Saturday: Get ready to jam! Blues Music Award winners and guitar gurus Mike Zito and Albert Castiglias comprise The Blood Brothers appearing at the Narrows Center in Fall River. Click here for details.