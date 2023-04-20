Not sure what to do around the region this weekend? Saturday is Earth Day – we’ve got a couple of fun ideas and more. Check out “Six Picks Events” below and have a great weekend!

Friday: Food Truck Friday returns to the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence with a variety of food trucks, local music, and Hasbro’s Boundless Playground for the kids. Also, starting this week, Thursday night food trucks roll into the Crown Plaza Hotel monthly in Warwick. Both events run weekly through September. Click here for Food Truck Friday details.

Friday: For some slightly different food and drink options, check out Uncorked, a benefit for WSBE, RI’s PBS station, at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence at 7PM. The event includes small bites prepared by top local restaurants, caterers, and confectioners, along with fine wines, distilled spirits, and local beer. Click here for details.

Saturday: Head to the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown for the Earth Week Extravaganza with two-time Grammy-winning storyteller and musician Bill Harley. Kids and adults are invited to enjoy Bill’s musical performance, nature crafts, and guided discovery hikes around the trail. The fun begins at 4PM. Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: Meet the resident Huacaya alpacas at the Hope Alpaca Farm in Little Compton at a special open farm event this weekend. While there, be sure to shop the farm store for warm wear including socks, hats, and gloves. Open 11AM-3PM, no dogs allowed. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The Jamestown Arts Center’s newest exhibition, A Hard Rain’s-A Gonna Fall: An Intersection of Art and Science opens this weekend. The exhibit brings together 11 artists from around the world to explore “realms of post-ecological catastrophe survival, using science to create art and art to explain science.” Click here for details.

Through Saturday: April 19 was National Mustang Day at Newport Car Museum, and Mustang owners can motor on over for a discount at the museum this weekend. The rest of us can also enjoy viewing over 90+ classic cars from the 1950s to the present at the popular museum. Click here for details.