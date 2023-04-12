Sail Newport
Marvin Abney. Contributed Photo.

Representative Marvin Abney, who has represented District 73 (Newport and Middletown) since 2012, announced on Tuesday that he is running for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat.

In February, Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline announced that he will step down this summer to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.

Abney currently serves as the chair of the House Committee on Finance and is a Member of the House Committee on Conduct and House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Governor McKee’s proposed Writ of Election calls for the primary election to be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, and the special election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Abney is among 11 – 14 other Democratic candidates who are seeking to replace David Cicilline in Congress.

