Representative Marvin Abney, who has represented District 73 (Newport and Middletown) since 2012, announced on Tuesday that he is running for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat.
In February, Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline announced that he will step down this summer to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.
Abney currently serves as the chair of the House Committee on Finance and is a Member of the House Committee on Conduct and House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.
Governor McKee’s proposed Writ of Election calls for the primary election to be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, and the special election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.
Abney is among 11 – 14 other Democratic candidates who are seeking to replace David Cicilline in Congress.
more on this topic
Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline said Tuesday he will step down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits.
Cicilline will continue to serve his constituents until June 1, 2023
Senator Sandra Cano announced today that she is running for Rhode Island’s First Congressional seat.
Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos announced today that she will run for U.S. Congress in the upcoming special election in Rhode Island’s First Congressional District.
Rhode Island’s 1st congressional district includes all of Bristol and Newport counties, along with parts of Providence County, including most of the city of Providence.
The special election will fill the vacancy anticipated by Congressman David N. Cicilline’s planned resignation from the United States House of Representatives.
Read More From What'sUpNewp
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
“This sweet, fluffy girl would love to be your new best friend! Lucy would prefer a home with adults, and enjoys playing with calmer dogs”.
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
The Tampa Bay Rays just keep adding to their perfect start, one sweet swing at a time.
The Boston Bruins saved their latest record-setting performance of the season for their home crowd.
Join Charter Books at 4 pm on Saturday, April 22 for a special author event and book signing in celebration of their second birthday.
Online Survey Seeks Community Input on Newport’s Next Police Chief
Competing restaurants served more than 6,200 burgers during 2023 Newport Burger Bender contest.
Swyft Filings used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the industries employing the most people in each state.
Loading...
Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.