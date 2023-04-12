Representative Marvin Abney, who has represented District 73 (Newport and Middletown) since 2012, announced on Tuesday that he is running for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat.

In February, Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline announced that he will step down this summer to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.

Abney currently serves as the chair of the House Committee on Finance and is a Member of the House Committee on Conduct and House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Marvin Abney announces in CD1 pic.twitter.com/v4wtCuObLJ — Ian Donnis (@IanDon) April 12, 2023

Governor McKee’s proposed Writ of Election calls for the primary election to be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, and the special election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Abney is among 11 – 14 other Democratic candidates who are seeking to replace David Cicilline in Congress.

Quite a diverse field of candidates for #RI01 so far, particularly for a state that's had little diversity in its congressional delegation down the years https://t.co/K970LeCpRi pic.twitter.com/pZcRIu0Tpe — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) April 12, 2023

By my count, we’re up to 14 Democrats, mostly with last names beginning with A, B, or C pic.twitter.com/Yca7GA25wc — Ian Donnis (@IanDon) April 12, 2023