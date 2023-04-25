Preserve Rhode Island (Preserve RI), partnering for a fourth year with The 1772 Foundation, awarded one-for-one matching grants totaling $125,000 to 16 nonprofit organizations maintaining historic buildings in Rhode Island. The grants ranged in amounts from $3,000 to the maximum award of $10,000. Grants were provided for exterior repair and restoration including painting, surface restoration, chimneys, roofs, windows, foundations and sills, masonry repointing, and installation of fire/security systems. This year’s grant round resulted in the highest number of requests to date with over 40 organizations requesting a total of $369,000 for important preservation work across the state.

“Preserve RI is grateful to The 1772 Foundation for partnering with us to provide vital funding to help nonprofits from all around with state with important capital repair projects to their historic sites. All of the projects allow these historic buildings to continue to be utilized for the benefit of all Rhode Islanders.”– Valerie Talmage, Executive Director of Preserve RI

The 2023 Recipients include:

· Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse (East Providence) — installation of operable shutters on all 19 windows of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse. This repair will bring the lighthouse back to its original character and protect the structure from extreme weather elements.

· Borders Farm (Foster) — window restoration at the 1840 Phillips house on Borders Farm. This building offers a well-preserved example of family farm life that typified northwestern Rhode Island in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

· Glocester Heritage Society (Glocester) — several exterior repairs including weatherstripping, foundation and siding repair at the 1812 Job Armstrong Store and headquarters of the Glocester Heritage Society.

· Hopkinton Historical Association (Hopkinton) — installation of new security system and new front door at the 1790 Meeting House. This building is the current headquarters for the Hopkinton Historical Association and is used as a museum and to host speaker series on local history.

· Jamestown Historical Society (Jamestown) — exterior repainting and storm window repair on the 1885 one-room schoolhouse which now serves as a museum and meeting space.

· Beavertail Lighthouse Museum Association (Jamestown) — exterior repairs and repainting on the 1856 buildings that constitutes the United States 3rd oldest lighthouse. These buildings are now home to a museum which offers a collection of information and artifacts allowing visitors to engage with maritime and lighthouse history.

· Historic New England (Jamestown) — roof replacement on the Watson Farm main barn. The 1796 barn is still active today and reflects typical eighteenth and nineteenth-century farm buildings of traditional New England design.

· South County Art Association (Kingstown) – for installation of new fire panels at the 1829 Helme House and 1759 Annex building which now functions as community art spaces.

· Newport Historical Society (Newport) — the repair and restoration of wooden windows and exterior trim on the 1762 Peter Harrison’s Brick Market and current home of the Museum of Newport History.

· AS220 (Providence) — exterior masonry repairs on the 1890 Dreyfus Building. Once a hotel, this building was restored by AS220’s and is now used for offices, archives, affordable live/work studios, gallery spaces and a restaurant.

· Sojourner House (Providence) – renovation of roof dormers at the 1876 Amos house located in the Armory Historic District. Sojourner House recently acquired this building as their new headquarters and office spaces.

· Gilbert Stuart Birthplace and Museum (Saunderstown) — roof repair and chimney repointing at the George Phillips House and snuff mill. Currently these two structures operate as a museum to educate the public on the life and career of Gilbert Stuart as well as historic architecture and technology of the time.

· Historical Society of Smithfield (Smithfield) — exterior repairs to the caretaker’s cottage located at the Smith Appleby House. This cottage dates to the 1800’s and is now used as office space for the Historical Society of Smithfield.

· Revive the Roots (Smithfield) — roof replacement at the Mary Mowry House. As part of Revive the Roots ongoing stewardship of the house, which is central to their mission to create ecologically regenerative and dynamic social spaces through the education and practice of permaculture.

· Hope & Main (Warren) — repair of crumbling soffits, sills and facia on the Hope & Main building. The 1915 building was transformed in 2010 into the state’s first culinary incubator and the region’s largest food business incubator, supporting over 450 businesses in less than 10 years through affordable, accessible access to code-compliant food production facilities.

· Jonnycake Center of Westerly (Westerly) — repair of roof drains. The Jonnycake Center building was once home to Guild Guitars and now is used to provide a continuum of services to the surrounding communities. This project will ensure that the building does not experience further water damage.

For more information about 1772 Grants, please visit

https://www.preserveri.org/ 1772-foundation-grants

About Preserve Rhode Island

Preserve Rhode Island is Rhode Island’s statewide advocate for historic places. The 65-year-old nonprofit provides guidance for local preservation groups, finds productive and adaptive reuses for threatened buildings, advocates for the revitalization of historic places to stimulate local economies and engages the community through public programs at Lippitt House Museum.

About the 1772 Foundation and Grant Program

The 1772 Foundation works to ensure the safe passage of our historic assets to future generations. The Foundation partners with statewide organizations such as Preserve Rhode Island to award one-for-one matching grants to nonprofits for capital repairs to historic buildings statewide. Preserve Rhode Island is responsible for evaluating grant applications, administering funding and helping nonprofits as they embark on their grant funded projects. This partnership plays a crucial role in preserving Rhode Island’s historic places.