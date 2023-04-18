Timothy P. Hench, 62, of Middletown, after a long illness died at home on Thursday, April 13, 2023. He was the husband of Victoria Lewis-Hench.

Born in Columbus, OH on November 1, 1960, he grew up in Warwick, RI and graduated from Warwick Toll Gate HS and Worcester Polytech, Roger Williams University and University of Rhode Island. Tim worked as an electrical engineer, ﬁrst with Raytheon for many years, and more recently with Progeny. Tim was an avid sailor, a longtime member of the Newport Yacht Club and the Goat Island Yacht Club, where he was an active volunteer for many regattas hosted by these clubs.

Tim learned to sail at a very young age alongside his father. An avid sailor was born with a lifelong love of the sea. If he was missing, then he was somewhere on a boat. Tim was also a gifted musician and played in many bands in the area for decades. He loved the years playing with Global Brothers and Beyond Therapy and Forty Steps. He also enjoyed his friends at the Elks Lodge 104 Newport. Tim loved Fort Adams and spent many days with his dog Rocky by his side exploring tunnels at the old fort.

Timothy is survived by his wife Victoria, his daughter Colleen Hench Cassese, stepchildren Katrina Eichenfeldt and Karl Eichenfeldt (Catarina), and his siblings; Denise Fabrey, April Fabrey Mahaﬀey (Mark), Wendy Fabrey Arcaro (Rich), Robyn Fabrey and Bryan Fabrey. sisters -in-law Joan Eichenfeldt and Marty Megenhardt (Bruce), Aunt Rita Fabrey, Aunt Lynn Petrangelo, Uncle and Aunt Daniel and Jude Lanphar, brother-in-law George Durham. Cherished and loved friends Charles Wright, Anne Wright, Lisa O’Donnell, Dana Murphy, Elaine Egan and his beloved dogs Stella and Peaches, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews, and his band mates.

Timothy is preceded in death by his parents Howard and Patricia (McFalls) Hench; a brother, Howard “Chip” Hench III; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Patricia L. Lewis and Major Charles F. Lewis, sister-in- law Deborah Durham, and his biological father William Fabrey and mother Jeanne Yerskey, and his best fur buddy Rocky.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at Newport Elks 104.

Donations in he memory may be made to the Ft. Adams Trust, www.fortadams.org

Online Tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com