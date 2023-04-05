Paul R. Markman, a lifelong resident of Newport, RI passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Village House after a long illness.

Born in Newport on February 25, 1935, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lilly (Bann) Markman.

Paul was a graduate of Rogers High School. He was both a veteran of the Navy and the Army. Paul owned Ricci’s Restaurant, one of the first establishments to offer after hours breakfast on the Island.

He was a basketball referee for 45 years. He was the assistant coach for De La Salle last hurrah season 1972. Paul was inducted into the IAABO Hall of Fame. He was one of the founding members of the Newport County Officials Association.

He was the maître d’ for the Pier Restaurant for over 20 Years. He also worked at Nikolas Pizza into his 80’s. Paul loved golf and he was a lifetime member of Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club.

Paul is survived by his children, Joseph Markman of Greene, RI, Jonathan Markman of Jacksonville, FL and Sarah Sayer of Jacksonville, FL. He was predeceased by his daughter Lisa Markman, his sister Marion Ostrach, and his niece Laurel Ostrach. He is also survived by his nephews Stephen Ostrach of Narragansett, RI and Michael Ostrach of San Francisco, CA. He has 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, and his beloved friend Chris Young of Newport.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Village House for their wonderful care and support for Paul for his final years.

Services and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Village House Activities Fund, 70 Harrison Ave, Newport, RI 02840.

