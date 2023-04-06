Lorraine A. (Lamarre) Boiani, 78, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Charlton Memorial Hospital, Fall River. She was the wife of the late Richard D. Boiani.

Born in Claremont, NH, she was the daughter of the late Edmond and Irene (Ferland) Lamarre.

Lorraine enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading. Throughout the years, she was known to have made hundreds of beautiful Christmas Stockings for family and friends.

She leaves her brother Robert LaMarre of Pittsfield, MA and her sister Rita Lovell and her husband Ronald of Hudson, NY, as well as several nieces,nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her sister-in-laws Janet LaMarre, Leticia Boiani, Lillian Boiani and Gertrude Boiani and her brother-in-laws Norman Boiani and Col Peter Boiani.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Church, Broadway at Mann Avenue, Newport, RI.

Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown, RI.

Lorraine loved animals, donations in her memory may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, or to St. Joseph’s Church, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.