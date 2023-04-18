Loretta Isom, 93, of Newport, Rhode Island, died on April 14, 2023.

Born in Newport, RI on January 15, 1930, She was the daughter of Cesidio and Lillian (Butler) Salvucci.

Loretta retired from TransCom after many years of service. She was a devoted member of Community Baptis Church in Newport.

Loretta is survived by her children;June Ivey, of Newport, RI Doreen Pruitt, of West Orange, NJ, Claudia Isom, of East Providence. She is also survived by her siblings, Marguerita Salvucci Tedford and David Salvucci, and 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Loretta is preceded in death by her siblings, Madeline Humphries, Robert Young and Mary Shuford.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Community Baptist Church, 50 Marcus Wheatland Blvd. in Newport.

Her funeral will be immediately following calling hours at 11:00 am in the church.

Burial will be in Island Cemetery, Warner Street in Newport.

