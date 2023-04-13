Joan Priscilla Reinmuth “JP” of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023. She lived a good life, as a devoted mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her son, Christopher J. Reinmuth (Amanda), her granddaughter Isabel Violet, her mother Jean T. Meyer and two siblings, Martha M. Noordsy (Mark) and Richard H. Meyer III (Claire), and two step-grandchildren Xavier and Maddox. JP also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her dear husband Timothy Peter Reinmuth and father Richard H. Meyer Jr.

JP was born in Boston, MA on December 25, 1956 to Jean (Tefft) Meyer and Richard H. Meyer Jr. Initially she attended elementary school in East Greenbush, NY and eventually her family moved to South Burlington, VT, where she completed high school as Class President. JP is a graduate of Wells College, where she fell in love with the community and returned every summer to be with her friends in Aurora, NY.

JP was as unique an individual as she was witty, truly one of a kind. Her authentic personality brought her memorable sense of humor to the workplace and the community. Those who knew JP will also remember her for her many talents and passions, which included sewing, gardening, interior design, and especially baking. Everything and anything she had a hand in felt like it was truly made with precision and love.

She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her granddaughter, Isabel, who became the light of her life when she was born. JP’s happy place has always been the house on Lake George with her parents and close to her siblings. Making as many trips as she possibly could, she always brought her sidekick and beloved dog, Georgia. You could find JP catching up with family, reading a gardening or cooking magazine on the dock, or getting on the lake for water skiing or a boat ride. JP also loved to travel and enjoyed vacations to Amelia Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Little Compton.

JP will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a remarkable woman who made a lasting impact on all who met her.

Visiting Hours will be held Monday, April 17, 2023 from 4-7pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private.

Memorial Donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul Society Food Pantry, 5 Mann Ave Newport, RI 02840.

