Jasper (Jay) C. Williamson, 91, of 2 Cordeiro Terrace, Middletown, RI, died peacefully at home on Friday April 21.

Jay was born in Bethel, Missouri, the son of the late John T and Leona Williamson and brother of the late Dorothy Billings.

He grew up in nearby Paris and joined the Navy after graduating from high school. He was trained as a sonar man and loved his time in the Navy. While stationed in Newport, he met Jeannine Bell at a local YMCA dance. They were married for 62 years. Jeannine passed away in 2014. For the last several years of her life, Jay lovingly cared for her at home.

Jay was a longtime employee of Newport Electric Corporation (now National Grid). Aside from his family, his passions in life included RV camping, dancing, and fishing. Upon retirement in 1993, he and Jeannine spent most of the summer months camping with friends in Connecticut. They were active members of the Town Howlers Square Dance Club for years. During the striper/bluefish season, Jay could be found working the white water off Sachuest Point or down at Taggarts Ferry.

He is survived by his children, Neal Williamson of Seattle, WA, Debora McNatt of Jacksonville, FL, and John (Jack) Williamson of North Kingstown, RI, and his partner Bridget Kelly of Portsmouth, RI. He was Poppy to his grandchildren, Nicole Horan of Newport, RI, Matthew Horan of Fall River, MA, and Kamerhe Lane of Des Moines, IA, and his great-grandchildren, Arion, Sakura and Yuuka.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 25 from 4-7 p.m. in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday April 26 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown, RI.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.