Darryl L. Turner, 57 of Newport, RI, died on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. He was the son of the late Joe and Gladys Turner. He was the father of Mason Lenear Turner, the brother of Arnold Shirley of Florida and Cheryl “Sissy” Turner of Newport, and the late Willie Turner. He attended Newport Public Schools, graduating from Rogers High School in the class of 1984.

As a youth he was a member of the Boys Club, attended overnight camp at Camp Ramleh and the “Rec” where he was a member of the King’s Boys basketball team who was known as “Bruce Lee” due to his speed on the court. He was an avid fisherman who loved local fishing spots like the “Causeway” and the “Blue Rocks”. Darryl worked for over 25 years at the Aquidneck Lobster Company where he sorted, packed, iced, steamed, and distributed lobster, crab, and fish. He could do multiple tasks at once. He walked everywhere, “a man on wheels without wheels”. He loved the colors red and blue and enjoyed soul food – especially fried chicken.

After accepting Christ, he was baptized at Community Baptist Church by Rev. Dr. Vincent L. Thompson Jr. He maintained a positive, can-do attitude in all situations.

In addition to his siblings and family members, he leaves to mourn his memory three grandchildren: Saniyah Cyann Turner, Marcel Lenear Turner, and Gazmine Ray Esquerre, as well as several nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews and several close friends.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023 @ 5:30 p.m. at Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Blvd., Newport.