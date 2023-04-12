Carol Ershbock was born in Chicago and spent all her life in the Chicago area before coming to Rhode Island. A friend of Carol’s from grade school said: “Everyone loved Carol…she was the nicest girl in the entire eighth grade and she was pretty too.” In high school she excelled in Latin…even got a college scholarship but turned it down to marry Edward Fritz (1934-1993) in 1956.

They had one daughter and one son, but Carol was the caretaker of a very large extended family. She tried to keep all the aunts, uncles, great-aunts, second cousins, etc, etc in touch with each other. She hosted most holiday parties which included family as well as friends. In Rosemont IL she was well-known for her annual Academy Award night party complete with red carpet from driveway-to-front-door.

Outside the home, she excelled at sales. In her twenties she worked part-time selling wedding gowns. Her sales were always higher than the full-timers. Later, she discovered real-estate sales, and that would be her life-long passion. She sold houses; managed an office in Park Ridge IL; served as secretary, vice-president and president of the Northwest Chicago Suburban Realty Board…. followed by many years serving on the realtor board of ethics. She prided herself on her training skills. One year, three people she trained were in the list of the top 100 sales agents in Illinois including the woman who was number 1.

She loved renovating and decorating houses, playing bridge, golfing, ice-skating, and walking —- especially with a dog. When her best pal Fritzie, a West Highland terrier, passed away, Carol took to pet sitting neighborhood dogs. She was always willing to let them on the sofa and on her bed.

Those of us that live on argue who will miss her most — daughter Kim Ingeneri and husband Larry, son Ken Fritz and wife Kathy, grandsons Zach Fritz and Jake Fritz, sister MaryAnn Valenti and husband Carl, niece Christine Bell, nephews Mike Valenti and Carl Valenti and wife Janice.

And too many cousins and friends to name them all.

“Because Mom suffered from dementia, her family and friends have been missing her for several years. We like to think, now, she can remember us all. A celebration of life will be planned in the future.” Love, Kim and Ken