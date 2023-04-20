Sail Newport

Stacker compiled statistics about real estate prices in Newport County using data from realtor.com. Statistics are as of March 2023.

The median listing price in the United States was $424,495 in March, which is 0.06% higher than a year ago. Newport County has the highest median listing price per square foot out of 5 counties in Rhode Island. Newport also has the third lowest active listings in the state.

Newport County real estate by the numbers
– Median list price: $949,000
— 0.0% change from February
— 0.2% increase from a year ago
– Active listing count: 148 (78 new listings)
– Median days on the market: 59 days
– Price increased count: 0
– Price reduced count: 16
– Median listing price per square foot: $510.0 per square foot

Median listing prices in neighboring counties
#1. Newport County, RI: $949,000
#2. Bristol County, RI: $812,500
#3. Washington County, RI: $766,175
#4. Kent County, RI: $423,450

Counties with the highest median listing price in Rhode Island
#1. Newport County: $949,000
#2. Bristol County: $812,500
#3. Washington County: $766,175

