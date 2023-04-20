Stacker compiled statistics about real estate prices in Newport County using data from realtor.com. Statistics are as of March 2023.

The median listing price in the United States was $424,495 in March, which is 0.06% higher than a year ago. Newport County has the highest median listing price per square foot out of 5 counties in Rhode Island. Newport also has the third lowest active listings in the state.

Newport County real estate by the numbers

– Median list price: $949,000

— 0.0% change from February

— 0.2% increase from a year ago

– Active listing count: 148 (78 new listings)

– Median days on the market: 59 days

– Price increased count: 0

– Price reduced count: 16

– Median listing price per square foot: $510.0 per square foot

Median listing prices in neighboring counties

#1. Newport County, RI: $949,000

#2. Bristol County, RI: $812,500

#3. Washington County, RI: $766,175

#4. Kent County, RI: $423,450

