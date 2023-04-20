Stacker compiled statistics about real estate prices in Newport County using data from realtor.com. Statistics are as of March 2023.
The median listing price in the United States was $424,495 in March, which is 0.06% higher than a year ago. Newport County has the highest median listing price per square foot out of 5 counties in Rhode Island. Newport also has the third lowest active listings in the state.
Newport County real estate by the numbers
– Median list price: $949,000
— 0.0% change from February
— 0.2% increase from a year ago
– Active listing count: 148 (78 new listings)
– Median days on the market: 59 days
– Price increased count: 0
– Price reduced count: 16
– Median listing price per square foot: $510.0 per square foot
Median listing prices in neighboring counties
#1. Newport County, RI: $949,000
#2. Bristol County, RI: $812,500
#3. Washington County, RI: $766,175
#4. Kent County, RI: $423,450
Counties with the highest median listing price in Rhode Island
#1. Newport County: $949,000
#2. Bristol County: $812,500
#3. Washington County: $766,175