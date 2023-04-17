Dear Community Members,

We at Newport Pride & the HEZ (Health Equity Zone) LGBTQ+ Health Working Group want to make a statement about the recent homophobic incident in Vernon Park. One of our committee members, Rex LeBeau, was enjoying their free break reading a book on their hammock when a white person approached them, assumed they were homeless, and asked them to leave the park. This person then realized Rex was reading a queer-themed book and started saying homophobic slurs and asking Rex to get out of there. Fortunately, Rex got out of the place without any harm.

This discrimination and prejudice are unacceptable and have no place in our community. We want to clarify that we stand firmly against homophobia, transphobia, and discrimination. Our mission is to create a safe and welcoming space for all members of the LGBTQ+ community, and we will not tolerate any behavior that seeks to undermine that goal.

To show our support for Rex and raise awareness about this issue, we are planning a peaceful demonstration at Vernon Park. We will bring rainbow flags, queer books, and hammocks to take over the space with love and show that this park is safe and welcoming for everyone. Join us on April, Saturday 22nd from 2-4 pm.

We urge all community members to stand with us in solidarity against discrimination and hate. Together, we can create an inclusive and accepting community of all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Thank you for your support and commitment to creating a more just and equitable world for all. This letter is sincerely supported by

Newport Pride & the HEZ LGBTQ+ Health Working Group.