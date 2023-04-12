at Jamestown Arts Center Friday, May 12

The Jamestown Arts Center welcomes Newport Live with its Indigenous Voices Series, presenting Kennedy Center Award Winner, the Cary Morin Duo.

The recipient of numerous awards and accolades, Cary Morin is an internationally touring musician and has played at renowned venues including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Paris Jazz Festival, and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Morin has collaborated with, shared the stage with, or opened for numerous music legends, including Los Lobos, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Joan Osborne, David Bromberg, Arlo Guthrie, and the Subdudes, to mention a few.

“Cary Morin is described as “one of the best acoustic pickers on the scene today,” states Dick Lynn, Newport Live’s executive director. “He brings together the great musical traditions often characterized as roots-infused Native Americana with hints of bluegrass, folk, blues, and rock. We think local music lovers will really appreciate his fingerstyle guitar plus melodic yet gritty vocals.”

Music critic Bill Hurley writes, “His guitar skill is jaw-dropping, his voice is warm, worn of world experience, and his songwriting allows both of those things to flourish and captivate anyone in the room.”

Singer/songwriter David Bromberg remarks, “Cary Morin is a unique and brilliant guitar player, songwriter and singer. As a guitar player, I have huge respect for Cary’s style and technique…. If you haven’t heard him yet, you should. Try to remember that it’s only one guitar.”

Along with his life partner, Celeste Di Iorio, they form the Cary Morin Duo. Celeste, who has played and sung with Cary for over 11 years, has been involved in dance, theater, and music for many years.

Morin recently put out his seventh solo release, “Dockside Saints,” a tribute to the American South. The album, produced and engineered by multi-Grammy winner Tony Daigle at the renowned Dockside Studio, is an expansive musical vision merging Cary’s celebrated style of Americana with the spirit and sounds of Cajun, Creole and Zydeco music. Cary comments, “This collection of songs represents our annual migration, just as my ancestors migrated from this region to the Western Plains so many centuries ago, sharing culture through music and more along the way.”

Maureen Coleman, Jamestown Arts Center’s executive director offers, “Cary Morin Duo will perform in our 40-by-40-foot gallery, surrounded by an art exhibition that was inspired by the Bob Dylan song, A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall. The space is intimate and an exciting venue for a performer of this caliber.”

Tickets are $35 general admission and available here. Beer and wine will be for sale from sponsors at Ragged Island Brewing and Newport Vineyards. Lucy’s Kitchen will serve their soups and pastries. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available. JAC facilities are ADA accessible.

At a Glance:

WHAT: Cary Morin Duo Concert

WHEN: May 12, 7:30-9pm

WHERE: Jamestown Arts Center, 18 Valley Street, Jamestown

TICKETS: $35, Eventbrite Cary Morin Duo, Newport Live Concerts, 401.400.4776

About Newport Live:

Newport Live (formerly Common Fence Music) is a Rhode Island-based 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission it is to celebrate and preserve diversity in music traditions by creating community-based opportunities for cultural exchange.

Founded in 1993, and inspired by the small venue folk circuit of the 1960’s and 70’s, Common Fence Music was originally established to make quality folk music performances accessible to the members of the Common Fence Point community of Portsmouth, RI. Twenty-five years later, now as Newport Live, the concert series remains vibrant, presenting widely throughout Newport County, attracting audiences from all over New England to performances featuring GRAMMY award-winning songwriters and musicians, NEA National Heritage Fellows, and other highly acclaimed folk, Americana, jazz, and world music artists from across the globe. https://newportlive.org/

About the Jamestown Arts Center:

The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theater, dance and musical performances, film screenings, and educational programming including artist talks and hands-on art classes for all ages. The JAC opened in 2010 in a former boat repair shop redesigned by award winning architects Estes/Twombly. The JAC has won five of Rhode Island Monthly’s ‘Best of Rhode Island’ awards, including the Editor’s Pick for Outdoor Art in 2021.

The Jamestown Arts Center is a leading arts and cultural hub for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas, and innovation flourish. For more information visit: jamestownartcenter.org