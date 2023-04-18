Helly Hansen Newport commemorates its 25th anniversary on April 19, 2023, with weeklong celebrations as the oldest licensed Helly Hansen store in North America.

Reflecting on 25 years in this historic sailing destination, Newport Rhode Island, the Helly Hansen Newport crew recall participating in iconic races and regattas such as the Volvo Ocean Race and America’s Cup Campaigns as well as being a longtime sponsor of The Newport to Bermuda Race and the Newport International Boat Show.

Our mission is to be the trusted solution for top-quality outdoor apparel and gear for your active lifestyle and your everyday needs. We offer an outstanding customer experience to ensure your needs are met.

“Over these 25+ years, the Helly Hansen Newport crew has participated in so many great events, from enormous tent sales on the old Yachting Center property with the crew from “The Deadliest Catch,” to sponsoring the Newport International Boat show for the past 24 years.” Said owner-founder Jay Lasky.

“I am fortunate and grateful to my team, customers, and friends for all the years: This success is ours, not mine,” Lasky said.

“One of the things I am most proud of, besides longevity, is the success that we have attained over these last few years – going through the pandemic– and being able to give back to others who need a boost. We love our relationships with local organizations, particularly the Martin Luther King Center, the Boys & Girls Club, Child & Family, Potter League for Animals, and other organizations here on Aquidneck Island,” Lasky, of Newport RI, said.

BigWeatherGear.com Online Store

In April 19, 1998, Jay Lasky opened the Helly Hansen Newport store on Thames Street in Newport, RI, and has been involved with its success ever since. In 1998 Helly Hansen Newport launched the first online Helly Hansen store, which is now a successful e-commerce platform, outfitting customers all over the U.S. and globally at www.BigWeatherGear.com.

Jay and the team at Helly Hansen Newport invite customers and the public to join them in celebrating this momentous 25-year milestone on April 19th, 2023 at the store, 154 Thames St. Newport, R.I.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented the Helly Hansen brand for the last 25 years and to carry on the retail tradition that my father started on this block here in Newport in 1958. Nobody achieves success all alone. I am grateful to have been surrounded by great people with a ton of talent and witnessed incredible hard work by passionate individuals over these last 25 years,” Lasky said.

“I am constantly amazed by the quality of people who work in this company with me. Professionals who treat it as their own and provide me with a sense of purpose every single day. We have employees that have been here for 15 years. We have had individuals who came to work for us that I have been able to mentor and then watch them grow and move on and have success at other companies and that is also a wonderful feeling,” Lasky said.

