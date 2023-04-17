Ben and Jerry’s Thames Street Newport was excited to bring back Free Cone Day on April 3, 2023 after a three-year hiatus.

Under the Newport stores’ ownership by Tyler Rosenberg, he once again selected the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County as the local recipient of any money made on the added sale of waffle cones.

Tyler Rosenberg. Contributed photo.

According to Rosenberg, the store ended up selling over 1,000 handmade waffle cones for only $1 each. The turnout meant that Tyler and his Ben and Jerry’s Newport store would be donating $1,045 to the Boys and Girls Club of Newport.

Tyler says that he truly respects and admires the local Boys and Girls Club of Newport County and because of this, he decided to match the donation with an additional $1,045, giving the club a check for $2,090.

Joe Pratt, Executive Director & CEO, stated that he is “thrilled to see Free Cone Day back! BGC has enjoyed partnering with Tyler. We are grateful for the generosity of the community and the match from Tyler. This gift will make an immediate impact on the work we do every day for the kids of our community, especially those that need us most”.

Tyler looks forward to a great season ahead and is excited to partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County again next year.

More than 40 years ago, future ice cream household namesakes Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield shocked themselves with their accomplishment: the duo had made it through their first year as business owners. And so they wanted to create a way to thank the community that supported them. Their decision? Free cones for everyone. So they threw open the doors and scooped out every last bit of ice cream to the long lines of appreciative fans. Almost every year since, Ben & Jerry’s has continued this tradition with its annual Free Cone Day, the Ben & Jerriest day of the year!