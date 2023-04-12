ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida was scratched from Wednesday night’s lineup at Tampa Bay due to right hamstring tightness.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the Japanese slugger felt discomfort while running Tuesday, but Cora didn’t rule out a return by Friday.

“He showed up here, he tried to run,” Cora said. “Obviously, if it’s later in the season probably we’ll push him to do it (play) and he’ll be OK to do it, but doesn’t make sense playing him tonight.”

Yoshida, a two-time batting champion in Japan’s Pacific League, joined the Red Sox in December after agreeing to a $90 million, five-year contract.

He is the 10th Japanese-born player to play for the Red Sox but joined Dave Roberts (2004) as the only position players.

Among the lineup adjustments were moving Kiké Hernández from shortstop to center field, and having Bobby Dalbec start at shortstop. It is Dalbec's second big league start at shortstop, and fourth appearance overall.