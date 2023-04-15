Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty on Friday announced the sale of 600 Main Street in South Kingstown for $2,000,000.

The sellers were represented by Claudia Philbrick, and the buyers were represented by Janet Kermes, both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 1908, “Belle Terre” is a historic residence on over ten acres. It was once part of a 100-acre heritage farm, more than 50 acres of which are currently preserved in perpetuity.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the second highest-priced sale in South Kingstown this year. Agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty also represented both buyer and seller in the highest-priced sale.

“This is an awe-inspiring oasis in the middle of Wakefield,” says Claudia Philbrick. “The entry foyer has a stunning barrel-vaulted ceiling and a grand staircase. Original hardwood floors on both levels were milled from beech trees located on site. It is simply one of a kind.”

“There is a special combination of charm and history here,” Janet Kermes adds. “I am so happy for my clients as they become the next stewards of this exceptional property.”