Sail Newport

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty on Friday announced the sale of 600 Main Street in South Kingstown for $2,000,000.

The sellers were represented by Claudia Philbrick, and the buyers were represented by Janet Kermes, both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 1908, “Belle Terre” is a historic residence on over ten acres. It was once part of a 100-acre heritage farm, more than 50 acres of which are currently preserved in perpetuity.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the second highest-priced sale in South Kingstown this year. Agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty also represented both buyer and seller in the highest-priced sale.

“This is an awe-inspiring oasis in the middle of Wakefield,” says Claudia Philbrick. “The entry foyer has a stunning barrel-vaulted ceiling and a grand staircase. Original hardwood floors on both levels were milled from beech trees located on site. It is simply one of a kind.”

“There is a special combination of charm and history here,” Janet Kermes adds. “I am so happy for my clients as they become the next stewards of this exceptional property.”

Read More From What'sUpNewp

Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later

A decade after two homemade bombs exploded at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, the city will mark the somber occasion Saturday with prayers for those who died and activities demonstrating the community’s resilient spirit.

Devers homers, Red Sox beat sloppy Angels 5-3

Rafael Devers hit his sixth homer of the season to put Boston ahead, and the Red Sox took advantage of three Los Angeles errors to beat the Angels 5-3 on Friday night.

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.