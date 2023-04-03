Meet your new best friend, Mira – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Mira is a 3-year-old female mixed breed. She is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing in between 20 – 59 pounds.

“Mira Mira is the kind of buddy you want around you. Super affectionate, looks up to you for guidance and will always want to be by your side,” Potter League for Animals shares about Mira on their website. “She would love to find a home where she can run and play to her hearts desire, maybe even with another dog buddy! Mira would be most comfortable in an adult only home”.

If you are interested in Mira, visit www.potterleague.org to learn more or fill out an adopter profile, give the Potter League for Animals a call at 401-846-8276 or visit their Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI to meet her today!